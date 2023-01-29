New bid made: Chelsea launch €100m-plus-player transfer offer for elite midfielder

Chelsea have reportedly made a new bid to Benfica for the transfer of Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfield star Enzo Fernandez.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo in the tweet below, Chelsea have now offered €100million to Benfica, plus the offer of a player of their choosing in a swap deal…

?Nuevo embate del Chelsea para quedarse con Enzo Fernández: manifestó estar dispuesto a pagar €100M más algún jugador a elección.

*??La decisión final será de Rui Costa, presidente del Benfica.

*??El jugador, por ahora, no presiona y espera que se llegue a un acuerdo amistoso. pic.twitter.com/HCl9PxKL4h — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 29, 2023

For his part, Fernandez is not currently pushing to leave Benfica, and will wait to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement together.

It’s clear that Chelsea are not giving up on Fernandez, who looks like he’d be a world class addition to their squad if they could finally get the deal done.

Benfica have shown they’re no pushovers, however, so they still might not accept this latest proposal from the Blues.

Fabrizio Romano has previously written about Chelsea’s interest in a new signing in midfield, mentioning both Fernandez and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Arsenal are now also in for Caicedo, so this might prompt CFC to up the ante with Fernandez before the transfer deadline.