New bid made: Chelsea launch €100m-plus-player transfer offer for elite midfielder

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea have reportedly made a new bid to Benfica for the transfer of Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfield star Enzo Fernandez.

According to Cesar Luis Merlo in the tweet below, Chelsea have now offered €100million to Benfica, plus the offer of a player of their choosing in a swap deal…

For his part, Fernandez is not currently pushing to leave Benfica, and will wait to see if the two clubs can reach an agreement together.

It’s clear that Chelsea are not giving up on Fernandez, who looks like he’d be a world class addition to their squad if they could finally get the deal done.

Benfica have shown they’re no pushovers, however, so they still might not accept this latest proposal from the Blues.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tidy finish from Harvey Elliott puts Liverpool ahead vs Brighton
“Drives me mad” – Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star for one sloppy moment vs Reading
Tottenham submit offer for €25m star as they look to bring in centre-back before Deadline Day

Fabrizio Romano has previously written about Chelsea’s interest in a new signing in midfield, mentioning both Fernandez and Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Arsenal are now also in for Caicedo, so this might prompt CFC to up the ante with Fernandez before the transfer deadline.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.