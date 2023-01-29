Tottenham looking to raid Premier League club for 28-year-old star

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham could look to bring in a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and they have identified the 28-year-old England international as a top target.

Hugo Lloris has not been at his best this season and the 36-year-old has been criticized heavily for his error-prone performances. The French international has cost Tottenham with his mistakes this season and the Londoners should look to replace him as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.

While the 36-year-old remains an important player for Tottenham, he should no longer start regularly if Tottenham want to challenge for the major trophies.

Meanwhile, Pickford has done well in the Premier League with Everton and the 28-year-old could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Tottenham. The England international is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the London club next season.

Everton are in danger of going down this season and if they fail to beat the drop, Pickford would look to move on in the summer. A player of his quality will not want to play in the Championship.

Furthermore, the report claims that the England international is aware of Tottenham’s interest and he is keen on joining the Londoners.

Pickford has a contract until 2024 and Everton have not agreed on an extension with him. The summer window is probably their last opportunity to secure a sizeable fee for him and they will be under pressure to cash in.