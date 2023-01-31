Chelsea reportedly closing in on the signing of Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Chelsea have agreed to meet the midfielder’s record-breaking €120 million release clause and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line before the January transfer window closes.

BREAKING: Chelsea have met Enzo Fernandez's record-breaking €120m release clause ?? pic.twitter.com/w6iaacJN9u — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2023

The 22-year-old is one of the most coveted young midfield prospects in world football and he was a key player for Argentina as they lifted the World Cup trophy in December. Fernandez has been a key player for Benfica since joining the club in July 2022. The midfielder has 4 goals and 7 assists across all competitions and he could prove to be a sensational long-term signing for Chelsea.

The Blues are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Fernandez has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

Apart from his ability to add creativity and goals to the side, the Argentine is an exceptional long-range passer who works hard defensively. Fernandez can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

The reported fee looks quite steep right now but the 22-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

The midfielder has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2027 and therefore it is understandable why the Portuguese outfit are demanding his release clause to be paid. They are under no pressure to cash in on him right now.

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market this month and the signing of Fernandez would be the icing on the cake for them.