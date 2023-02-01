PSG furious at Chelsea and hint they won’t do transfer business with them again

Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely furious at Chelsea after the Hakim Ziyech transfer deal fell through.

The Morocco international now has to stay at Stamford Bridge after a series of blunders meant a deal couldn’t be completed on time yesterday.

See below as Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports quotes a PSG source as saying the whole thing was a “shambles”, suggesting that the Ligue 1 giants won’t want to do business with Chelsea again…

This will undoubtedly be disappointing for Ziyech, who has struggled for playing time at Chelsea and who would surely have done well to try a fresh start somewhere else.

The 29-year-old has plenty of quality, as he showed at the World Cup, but he’ll be facing even more competition for places at Chelsea now after the January signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke.

It’s far from ideal if PSG don’t want to do business with Chelsea in the future, as these are two elite European clubs who would surely have an interest in each other’s players.

