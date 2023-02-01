‘I agree’: Danny Murphy suggests 26-year- old Leeds player simply isn’t good enough for the Premier League

Former Premier League footballer Danny Murphy has suggested Leeds midfielder Marc Roca isn’t good enough.

Roca signed for Leeds at the beginning of the season and is yet to prove his worth since making the switch to the Premier League. As a result, Jesse Marsch opted to sign fellow American Weston McKennie during the January transfer window.

Now, Murphy has suggested that Roca isn’t at the required level to play for Leeds United.

“With all due respect to Roca, he’s a pro footballer but I’m not sure he’s a Premier League footballer,” said Adrian Durham on talkSPORT, in which Murphy stated that he agreed.