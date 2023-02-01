‘I agree’: Danny Murphy suggests 26-year- old Leeds player simply isn’t good enough for the Premier League

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Former Premier League footballer Danny Murphy has suggested Leeds midfielder Marc Roca isn’t good enough.

Roca signed for Leeds at the beginning of the season and is yet to prove his worth since making the switch to the Premier League. As a result, Jesse Marsch opted to sign fellow American Weston McKennie during the January transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham failed with deadline day transfer, agent was in London all week – report
Newcastle bid for player was €5m short of asking price – Talks could continue for potential summer deal
Manchester City attempted a late loan offer for England international before the deadline

Now, Murphy has suggested that Roca isn’t at the required level to play for Leeds United.

“With all due respect to Roca, he’s a pro footballer but I’m not sure he’s a Premier League footballer,” said Adrian Durham on talkSPORT, in which Murphy stated that he agreed.

More Stories marc roca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.