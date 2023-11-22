“Going well” – Club open official talks to sign Leeds player

Real Betis have reportedly opened talks with Leeds United over the possible permanent signing of Marc Roca.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Gonzalo Tortosa, who claims the La Liga side are attempting to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent deal following what has so far been a successful loan spell.

Joining Betis on a season-long loan in the summer window, Roca has made a huge, and lasting, impression on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“Real Betis has already started negotiations to sign Marc Roca,” Tortosa posted on his official X account.

“For the club, it is a priority to close it sooner rather than later. The operation is going very well.”

During his time with Retis, Roca, who is valued around £10 million, has directly contributed to five goals goals in 18 games in all competitions.

