Leeds United put playmaker on transfer list for only £9m

Leeds United are ready to part ways with midfielder Marc Roca and want to recoup at least £9m during the January transfer window for the player.

That is according to FootballFanCast, who reports that negotiations over a permanent January move are underway with Real Betis, the club the 27-year-old is currently on loan with.

The Championship side signed Roca from Bayern Munich last season and it is a transfer that has not worked out for the Yorkshire club. The Betis star is one of the players who jumped ship when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season and the English outfit are ready to part ways with the player.

Leeds paid £10m for Roca last summer and a £1m loss would not be terrible for a transfer that has not worked out.