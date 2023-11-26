Leeds United put playmaker on transfer list for only £9m

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are ready to part ways with midfielder Marc Roca and want to recoup at least £9m during the January transfer window for the player. 

That is according to FootballFanCast, who reports that negotiations over a permanent January move are underway with Real Betis, the club the 27-year-old is currently on loan with.

The Championship side signed Roca from Bayern Munich last season and it is a transfer that has not worked out for the Yorkshire club. The Betis star is one of the players who jumped ship when Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season and the English outfit are ready to part ways with the player.

Leeds paid £10m for Roca last summer and a £1m loss would not be terrible for a transfer that has not worked out.

More Stories / Latest News
Alan Shearer highlights Chelsea weak link in “terrible” second half performance vs Newcastle United
Fans not happy West Ham want to sign £40m Premier League striker
“It would drive me mad” – Man Utd legend admits he’d find it frustrating playing with current Red Devils ace
More Stories marc roca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.