Marc Roca claims two Leeds players told him to leave the club in summer

During a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, former Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca explained how he was encouraged by a couple of his Leeds United teammates to leave the club this summer.

In the interview, Roca, now with Real Betis, revealed how both Junior Firpo and Joel Robles thought it would be best for the midfielder to return to La Liga.

“I spoke with Junior and Joel, who were with me at Leeds,” the Spaniard said.

“They told me not to think about it, that I would be very comfortable. They told me about the coach, the coaching staff, the locker room, the city, everything.

“In the end, it is a plus that people very close to you give you this encouragement.

“This advice and the truth is that just as they told me, I am feeling it now and I am finding it here in Seville.”

During his first nine games with Real Betis, Roca has directly contributed to two goals across all competitions.