Pundit Danny Murphy has named two players his former club Liverpool should ‘go hard’ to sign in the summer.

Liverpool just oversaw a deafeningly quiet transfer window with just one arrival at the club across the month in the form of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.

Whilst the 23-year-old was a welcome addition to the squad, supporters felt as though a striker was not as much of a necessity as a midfielder would’ve been.

The midfield department at Anfield is significantly depleted in comparison to other positions across the pitch; Jurgen Klopp is relying on injury-prone and aging players, like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner, or players that are young with little experience of competing in the top flight, like Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott.

Club captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are also two that have looked well off the mark this season, and their performances have forced Klopp into benching them regularly.

Murphy urges Klopp to sign two England internationals

Murphy weighed in on the dilemma on talkSPORT, saying: “We are talking about a team that was not far off winning a quadruple. They don’t look at it, they don’t look like they’ve got as much legs or there’s much hunger. They’re missing players, of course they are, but they had those players earlier in the season and the results were still the same.

“So I think there’s a rebuild needed, if you like. When I say rebuild, mean players out the door and a few more in. The midfield area is going to need freshening up, and I’d love that [signing Bellingham] to happen because he is exactly what they need. But I don’t think they just need one, I think they probably need two.

“I’d go for Bellingham and Rice, I’d try and get them both. I think why not go hard or go home but on two big ones rather than four or five? Rice and Bellingham walk into that Liverpool midfield.”