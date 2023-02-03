Galatasaray hold talks with Liverpool midfielder

Turkish club Galatasaray have held talks with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita.

Keita is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he’s able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe.

Liverpool are going through a bit of a transition phase and there’s a good chance they could prioritise a midfield signing this summer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column earlier this year that Liverpool’s priority will always be to sign Jude Bellingham.

If they manage to secure the signing of Bellingham, this could push Keita further down the pecking order at Liverpool, so a move away is looking likely in the summer.

Now, according to A Spor, Turkish club Galatasaray have held talks to sign Keita.

The report claims that talks are at an early stage as Galatasaray hope to convince him to make the switch to Turkey.

It will be a disappointing decline for Keita after how highly regarded he was before signing for Liverpool, but it just hasn’t quite worked out for him in the Premier League so far.