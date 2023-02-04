James Milner has praised Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo for his performance against Brighton despite their 2-1 loss.

Gakpo signed for Liverpool from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window. Gakpo hasn’t hit the ground running as many would have expected, but he’s bound to take time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

His performances haven’t been poor by any stretch, but his effectiveness in front of goal that we saw at PSV we’re yet to see at Liverpool.

Despite losing to Brighton, Liverpool midfielder Milner has heaped praise on Gakpo his “outstanding” performance.

“At Brighton, I thought Cody [Gakpo] was outstanding. He’s obviously desperate to get on the scoresheet but I thought his performance in the game was outstanding,” said Milner, speaking to the Liverpool media team.

When you’re playing in an attacking role for Liverpool you’re ultimately going to be judged on your goals, so there’s no doubt Gakpo will be desperate to get off the mark for his new club.

Gakpo didn’t find goals hard to come by during his time in Holland, so you’d imagine once he gets his first he will begin to hit the back of the net more regularly.

It’s too early to judge Gakpo’s transfer to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hoping for improvements before the end of the season.