Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to a report from Mirror, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the 24-year-old Napoli striker as well and the Blues have now decided to compete with them for the Nigerian.

Osimhen has been in exceptional form this season scoring 15 goals across all competitions for Napoli. He has helped the Italian outfit challenge for the league title and Napoli are currently on top of the Italian league table.

It Is no surprise that the 24-year-old is being courted by top European clubs and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United come forward with a concrete offer in the coming months.

Chelsea are expected to part ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming months and they will need to replace him adequately. Osimhen could prove to be a quality acquisition for Graham Potter.

The Blues have struggled to find the back of the net consistently and the 24-year-old could solve their goal-scoring problems next season. Similarly, Manchester United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo midway through the season and they have had to rely on Marcus Rashford to take up the goal-scoring burden this season.

The England International will need help next season and Osimhen could be the ideal partner for him at Old Trafford.

Apparently, the striker is valued at £89 million and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are willing to break the bank for his services.