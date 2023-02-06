Harry Kane has been told to move on from Tottenham if he wants to start winning trophies in his career.

This is the latest plea from Danny Murphy, who believes Kane should be actively looking for a move away, with Tottenham continuing to show that they don’t look like challenging their domestic and European rivals for the major honours.

Kane continues to be the fulcrum of his team, as he scored the crucial goal yesterday evening against Manchester City to give Tottenham a 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to put the Lilywhites one point off the top four.

Kane’s goal also put him ahead of Jimmy Greaves in Tottenham’s all-time scorer’s list, with his 267th Spurs strike officially making him the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

You would think that with these 267 goals has come some trophies, but Tottenham remain without a competition win since 2008 when they beat Chelsea to win the League Cup.

This trophy drought has constantly led to pundits and ex-players questioning how Kane hasn’t left the club yet to win some major honours and Danny Murphy is the latest figure to voice his opinion on the situation, saying how Bayern Munich could be the ideal destination for the 29-year old.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “If Bayern Munich come calling for Harry Kane this summer, he should go.

“It would be hugely sad if a player of his quality finished without winning a trophy. It’s something he himself would regret after retirement.

“Going abroad may cost him Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record but in the grand scheme of things, that shouldn’t put him off.

“In five years, we could be talking about Harry Kane, Champions League winner with multiple Bundesliga titles and cup medals. If he was going to leave Spurs, it would be primarily to win trophies from the get-go which would make Bayern his best option.”

At 29, Kane probably hasn’t got long left before his time runs out for a big move, so he will have to think long and hard about his future come the end of the season if he wants to get his hands on some silverware.