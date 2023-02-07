£70m Arsenal transfer target is also “on the Liverpool radar”, says journalist

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar for the summer transfer window after previously being pursued by Arsenal.

The Ecuador international has shone in the Premier League and a big move seems inevitable for the 21-year-old sooner or later.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano recently explained that Arsenal tried for Caicedo in January, offering as much as £70m but failing to persuade Brighton to sell.

And while the reporter added that he expected Arsenal to be in the market for a midfielder again in the summer, it seems they might face competition from Liverpool if they try again for Caicedo.

Moises Caicedo to Liverpool or Arsenal?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Rudy Galetti explained that the youngster is also on Liverpool’s radar, with the Reds another team who could do with making some changes in the middle of the park.

“Klopp requested a midfielder already in January and the list for the summer to date is practically the same. Moises Caicedo is on the Liverpool radar,” Galetti said.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, with ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara looking past their best, with Caicedo surely an upgrade, though he may favour Arsenal if they’re in the Champions League next season and LFC aren’t.

