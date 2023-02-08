Journalist Dean Jones has revealed exactly what Tottenham coaches think of new signing Pedro Porro.

Porro joined Tottenham on loan with an obligation to buy from Portuguese side Sporting CP on deadline day, and Jones has spoken on exactly what coaches at the club think of the new right-back.

Porro was linked with moves elsewhere, including to Chelsea before Spurs snapped him up, with the Spaniard widely regarded as Antonio Conte’s top January target.

A right wing-back, Porro fits Conte’s style of play perfectly with the Italian known for utilising his wingbacks in his attack, with Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses at Chelsea, and Ivan Perisic and Achraf Hakimi two pairs of wingbacks that helped him to league success at Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively.

“They haven’t put all this effort into Porro for no reason. I don’t think this is the same as Djed Spence when they put months of work into signing him and then he was never seen,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Spence was more of a club signing, whereas Porro was somebody I’m told was very much a Conte signing and a man that the management team felt could transform their season, so I do expect to see him soon.”

Porro was due to make his Spurs debut against Manchester City last weekend but missed out due to illness, so fans will hope he can return for their next match away to Leicester City on Saturday.