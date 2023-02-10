Insider names next West Ham captain when Declan Rice leaves

West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected to leave the Hammers in the summer and after his departure, an insider has given a hint at who could take over the role of skipper.

Teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have all been linked with a summer move for the England international, who received the captain’s armband at the London club following the retirement of Mark Noble after 18 years at West Ham.

Now the Irons could be set for a third captain in as many years and West Ham insider ExWHUemployee has tipped new signing Nayef Aguerd to takeover from Rice.

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex revealed that he thinks the Morocco international would be a great choice for the Hammers’ next captain.

He said: “If Declan does go in the summer, which I’m pretty sure he is, then I think he [Aguerd] would be a great shout to be captain as well, and apparently, he’s a real, real great lad as well, which is really good to hear.

“From what I’ve heard from all the staff, from all the other players, he’s very well-liked, a bit of a joker, a bit of a bubbly character, so for me, he’s got the whole package.”