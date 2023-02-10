Exclusive: Chelsea have dossier on former Man Utd target who’s changed agents in bid to get transfer away

Chelsea and Manchester United could be teams to watch as Jonathan Tah looks for a transfer away from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

According to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Tah has changed agents in order to seek a transfer, and the Premier League could be a possible destination.

Chelsea have a ‘dossier’ on Tah, according to Falk, while Man Utd have seemingly been linked with him in the past, though that may have been when he was with his previous representatives.

It remains to be seen if the Germany international will be top of these clubs’ lists, but both sides could probably do well to consider him as an option to strengthen in defence.

Chelsea have an ageing Thiago Silva still forming a key part of their team, while Wesley Fofana has struggled to stay fit, and Kalidou Koulibaly has been a little disappointing since his summer move from Napoli.

United, meanwhile, would probably do well to replace the out-of-favour Harry Maguire, and have more options behind the partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Discussing the Tah situation, Falk said: “When a player changes agents, he’s always going to think about changing his club – that’s certainly the case with Jonathan Tah.

“I’ve heard that there aren’t any offers for him on the table yet. But I’ve also heard that his new management is checking the Premier League market. They think the player would be a good fit there.

“There were rumours with Chelsea who have a dossier on him – plus talks with Manchester United but nothing came of those – and there were talks with old agents.

“So, you see he is an interesting option for the Premier League and the new management will try and get him to a Premier League club.”