According to 90min, Liverpool have reportedly ‘held talks’ with representatives of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah over a summer move.

Liverpool have been struggling this season and their defense has been a major cause of concern. With Virgil van Dijk, their key defender, out injured, other players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have failed to perform at their best.

According to the report, the player himself is “interested in a move to the Premier League” and that Newcastle are also among the teams that have contacted the player’s entourage.

Tah is a towering center-back, standing at 6’5″, and has been a regular in the Leverkusen team since joining in 2015.

However, former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso who took over the club in Ocotober and has since helped Leverkusen improve their position in the league, rising from 18th to 10th place does not seem to fancy the player who has just started 3 of his last 7 games.

Liverpool are having a poor season and defensively they have been found out too with the likes of Gomez and Matip dropping in below par performances. With Van Dijk injured, Liverpool have really struggled. Which is why they must be looking at options to improve at the back.
The defender is known for his physicality, aerial ability, and strong tackling, making him an attractive option for Liverpool’s defense.

 

 

