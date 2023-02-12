17-goal attacker has aroused the interest of Liverpool and Real Madrid

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 24-year-old has aroused the interest of European giants Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Nigerian has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions. Napoli are currently leading the Serie A standings and Osimhen will want to guide them to the Scudetto at the end of the season.

Apparently, a number of clubs are looking to sign the player at the end of the season. However, Napoli have no plans to cash in on their star striker just yet and they are hoping to extend his contract.

Liverpool have struggled to score goals consistently this season and they could certainly use a player like Osimhen. But the Reds have already spent a lot of money on Darwin Nunez and it seems unlikely that they will bring in another big-money striker in the space of just 12 months.

Also, they have other priorities and Jurgen Klopp might not sanction a significant outlay on an attacker. The Reds need to improve their defence and midfield considerably.

Osimhen will also want to join a club in the Champions League if he leaves Napoli and Liverpool’s participation in the premier European competition next season is in doubt. They are currently 10th in the league table.

As for Real Madrid, they need to bring in a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and the Nigerian could prove to be a quality acquisition.