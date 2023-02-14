Chelsea struggling to reach contract agreement with midfielder

Chelsea are struggling to reach an agreement with Mason Mount to extend his contract.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Blues are keen to extend Mount’s contract but are finding a solution hard to come by.

Mount, 24, is set to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge in just under 18 months’ time and even though he has been on the club’s book since 2005, failure to extend his deal would almost certainly see the attacking midfielder move on.

Linked with a surprise switch to domestic rivals Liverpool (Football Insider), Jurgen Klopp will be keeping a close eye on how the midfielder’s negotiations develop.

The German manager is desperate to overhaul his midfield ahead of next season and Mount, a fully-fledged England international, could definitely work wonders when it comes to injecting some much-needed energy into his squad.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s senior first team in 2019, the attacking number 19 has gone on to feature in 189 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 70 goals along the way.