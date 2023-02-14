Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the ongoing speculation surrounding Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician hasn’t quite looked the right fit for Spurs, and there has been a lot of uncertainty about his future at the end of this season.

Still, it seems Romano has his doubts about the prospect of Conte moving back to Serie A, even though it’s understandable that he’ll have a connection with Italy and Italian football.

We recently saw reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio quoted by Sport Bible as saying Conte would be leaving Spurs in the summer, while CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore has also commented on murmurings of the 53-year-old eyeing one of the big Serie A jobs next season.

Romano, however, is unconvinced that the likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan will be looking for new managers, so he played down the talk of Conte moving back to his home country.

“We’ve always had rumours and speculation over Antonio Conte almost since he joined Tottenham,” Romano said.

“Conte loves Serie A and he’s Italian so it’s normal. But at the moment I’m not even sure there are going to be many options…

“Inter are not in talks with any coach, AC Milan fully trust Pioli at this stage and Juventus are not in the position to open talks with other managers before they decide on new board and more… so, nothing concrete yet.”