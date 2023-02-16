Manchester United could bid for World Cup finalist with 28 goal contributions

Manchester United are looking to bring in Randal Kolo Muani at the end of the season.

A report from SportBILD (h/t SportWitness) claims that Manchester United are expected to submit an offer for the Frenchman at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag is looking to add more goals to his side and he has identified the Eintracht Frankfurt forward as a potential target.

The French international has been in fine form this season scoring 14 goals and picking up 14 assists across all competitions.

He has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2024 and it is no surprise that he’s being linked with a move away from the Bundesliga.

If the Germans do not manage to extend his contract in the coming months, they could be forced to consider a sale in the summer. They will not want to lose the Frenchman on a free transfer at the end of the next season.

The 24-year-old has proven himself in the German league and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an exciting option for him. Manchester united could give him the platform to test himself at a higher level and Ten Hag could help him improve as a player. The Dutch manager has a proven track record of improving young players.

Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford this season and the Red Devils must look to add more depth to their attack if they want to compete on all fronts next season.

The 24-year-old World Cup finalist certainly has the potential to play for a top club and he could be a solid long-term addition to Manchester United.

The Frenchman has recently switched agents and that has fuelled further speculations surrounding his future. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off competition from clubs like Liverpool and secure the 24-year-old’s services in the summer.