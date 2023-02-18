Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

The Magpies recently signed Harrison Ashby during the January transfer window but they need to add more depth to the position.

The likes of Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth are simply not good enough to start regularly for a club playing in the Champions League and Newcastle must look to bring in better players if they manage to finish in the top four.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Magpies will make a move to sign the 18-year-old defender if they secure Champions League qualification this season.

The talented youngster has been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal as well.

Fresneda is widely regarded as a prodigious talent and he has a big future ahead of him. The defender is already an important first-team player for Real Valladolid and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Eddie Howe could help the youngster continue his development with regular football at Newcastle and he could also help the defender fulfil his tremendous potential.

Newcastle certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer. It remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition for the youngster’s services.

Fresneda needs to join a club where he will play regularly and Newcastle could certainly provide him with such assurances. The 18-year-old could be tempted to make the switch to the Premier League in the coming months.