(Video) Oleksandr Zinchenko scores inch-perfect finish from outside the box for Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an inch-perfect finish from outside the box for Arsenal. 

Aston Villa certainly weren’t going to allow Arsenal to regain their lead at the top of the Premier League without a difficult afternoon.

Ollie Watkins took the lead for Aston Villa in the first few minutes but his goal was cancelled out by Bukayo Saka. Aston Villa regained their lead through Philippe Coutinho shortly after, with Arsenal struggling to turn their poor run of games around.

However, an inch-perfect strike from Zinchenko gave Arsenal an equaliser in the second half, firing home from outside the box.

 

More Stories / Latest News
‘I don’t like’: What Mason Mount has said about Klopp’s Liverpool in the past as links emerge
Liverpool open preliminary talks to sign Colombian defender
(Video) Philippe Coutinho caps off a fantastic Aston Villa move to regain their lead against Arsenal

Pictures from BT Sport and Bein Sports.

More Stories Oleksandr Zinchenko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.