Oleksandr Zinchenko scored an inch-perfect finish from outside the box for Arsenal.

Aston Villa certainly weren’t going to allow Arsenal to regain their lead at the top of the Premier League without a difficult afternoon.

Ollie Watkins took the lead for Aston Villa in the first few minutes but his goal was cancelled out by Bukayo Saka. Aston Villa regained their lead through Philippe Coutinho shortly after, with Arsenal struggling to turn their poor run of games around.

However, an inch-perfect strike from Zinchenko gave Arsenal an equaliser in the second half, firing home from outside the box.

Oleksandr Zinchenko pulls Arsenal back level again! ? A vitally important first goal in Arsenal colours for the Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/VocaKrr33K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 18, 2023

Zinchenko has scored goal of the month for Arsenal!

pic.twitter.com/lVEWeUz9Rb — Ghana Yesu (@ghanayesu) February 18, 2023

