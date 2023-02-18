Video: Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse scores incredible free-kick vs Chelsea

The Premier League’s best free-kick taker is at it again on Saturday as James Ward-Prowse has given Southampton a huge lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Saints are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league table and three points in West London could be huge for their season.

Ward-Prowse has given them a step towards that as the free-kick maestro has done it again from 25 yards out with his strike flying past Kepa.

The goal will increase the pressure on Graham Potter should the score stay this way.