Bad news for Jurgen Klopp as key Real Madrid star added to squad at the last-minute for Liverpool clash

Liverpool received a big boost on Monday when Real Madrid announced their 23-man squad to travel to Merseyside as the list did not include midfielders Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds’ midfield has been their weakest area of the pitch this season and any help they could have got would have been appreciated.

However, just hours before the match is set to kick off, Madrid have released a statement confirming that Kroos will be in the squad to face Liverpool tonight.

“Toni Kroos has joined Real Madrid’s squad for tonight’s match against Liverpool, corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16,” the statement read via the Liverpool Echo.

“The German joins the list of players available by Carlo Ancelotti for the match at Anfield.”

Although the 33-year-old is not at his best anymore, the German is still a top-class player and could have a big influence on the outcome of the tie. Liverpool will be looking to beat Madrid for the first time since 2009 tonight, having failed to claim victory in their previous six meetings.