Exclusive: Atalanta star unlikely to leave in the summer amid Arsenal links

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is unlikely to leave during the summer transfer window amid links to Arsenal.

According to a report from La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in signing Atalanta forward Hojlund during the summer transfer window.

Hojlund is an exciting young attacking player, scoring six league goals so far this season. The 20-year-old maybe hasn’t started as many games as he would have liked this season, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed this could be a concern for Hojlund, speaking to CaughtOffside via his substack column.

Romano has claimed that Hojlund wants to play regularly and not be on the bench, but a move in 2023 seems unlikely. The Italian journalist has also claimed that he doesn’t see Arsenal as an option as they currently have Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Jesus.

Balogun has developed into one of the most exciting young forwards in world football and is currently battling it out for the golden boot in France.

Despite barely getting a chance for Arsenal so far, there’s a chance he could be involved in the first team next season when his loan with Reims expires.