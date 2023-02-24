Liverpool are considering a move for Inter Milan star ahead of the summer transfer window

Liverpool are considering a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are struggling this season and are unable to stop leaking goals. Their latest defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League was one of very few times we’ve seen Liverpool concede five goals at Anfield.

Despite on paper Liverpool looking like they currently have a host of central defenders, Jurgen Klopp and his team could look for reinforcements due to the poor performances we’re currently seeing. Even the reliable Virgil van Dijk has struggled at times this season.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are considering a move for Inter Milan defender Bastoni ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, the lack of Champions League football could be a killer for them – not just in their pursuit of Bastoni, but in multiple targets.

If Liverpool don’t start showing drastic improvements on the pitch then attracting the calibre of player they’re used to signing isn’t going to be easy. Players will remember the stature and history of the club, but ultimately will want to be playing European football.