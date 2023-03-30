Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 and Inter Milan are hoping to agree on a new deal with him.

His contract situation has fuelled speculations surrounding his long-term future at the club and a report from Fichajes claims that three Premier League clubs are looking to sign him in the summer.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in the 23-year-old.

Tottenham have been linked with bastoni for a while now. Former manager Antonio Conte worked with the Italian defender during his time at Inter Milan and he wanted to bring the 23-year-old to the north London club. Tottenham need to bring in a quality partner for Cristian Romero and bastoni seems like the ideal fit.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to bring in upgrades on players like Kalidou Koulibaly who have not been able to hit the ground running since joining the club. Furthermore, Thiago Silva is in his twilight years as well.

As far as Manchester City are concerned, the likes of Aymeric Laporte have been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up eventually. All three clubs have the finances to secure his services. That said, Spurs and Manchester City could have an edge in the chase because of their likelihood of playing Champions League football next season.