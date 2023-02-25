Four clubs have spoken to Chelsea star ahead of summer move

Four clubs have reportedly spoken to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ahead of a summer move.

Kante is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he’s able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe. A report from TEAMtalk has claimed that four clubs have already spoken to the Chelsea midfielder ahead of a summer move.

The report claims that AC and Inter Milan, Juventus and PSG have all spoken to Kante.

However, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Kante was close to securing a new contract with Chelsea. Romano claimed that Kante loves the club and his priority has always been to stay at Chelsea.

Kante has only featured a handful of times for Chelsea this season after suffering an injury within the first few weeks of the campaign.

Chelsea have struggled without him this season and the Frenchman will be a welcome return when he’s able to play again following his injury.

The fact Kante has turned down moves to big clubs in order to sign a new deal says a lot about his love for Chelsea.