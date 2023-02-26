‘He’ll be very tired tomorrow’: James Milner was impressed by 26-year-old Liverpool ace yesterday despite draw

James Milner heaped praise on Liverpool forward Diogo Jota for his role in their draw away to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool once again struggled to get a result as a resolute Crystal Palace side held them to a goalless draw.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website after the game, Milner was full of praise for Jota.

“I thought Jots did well. He’s been out for a long time and he’s had bits and bobs, he’ll be very tired tomorrow,” said Milner.

Jota has barely kicked a ball so far in 2023 but he will undoubtedly be welcomed back with open arms.

