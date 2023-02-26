Video: Rashford doubles Man United’s lead in cup final with Neville questioning Karius

Man United are on their way to winning the Carabao Cup final as Marcus Rashford has made it 2-0 to Man United over Newcastle.

Erik ten Hag’s side took the lead in the match through a Casemiro header and minutes later Rashford doubled that lead.

The second goal came after a long ball eventually fell to Wout Weghorst, the Dutch striker played Rashford through and a deflected effort looped over Karius and into the Newcastle net.

Commentating on Sky Sports, Gary Neville said Karius should have saved it and that he went down too early.

RASHFORDDD!! ?? It had to be HIM! ? pic.twitter.com/FGhvKMvi48 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 26, 2023