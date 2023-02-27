Garth Crooks believes Leandro Trossard playing up front is not the answer for Arsenal and they need Eddie Nketiah to get back on form again if they are to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners won 1-0 away at Leicester City at the weekend, but more pessimistic fans might be concerned at the lack of goals in this team, especially when compared to their nearest title rivals Manchester City.

If this extremely close title race were to end up going down to goal difference, it’s reigning champions Man City who currently have the far better record in that department, having scored 12 more goals than Mikel Arteta’s side.

The injury to Gabriel Jesus has not helped Arsenal, but it’s also true that Nketiah has gone a little off the boil in recent times.

The 23-year-old has nine goals in all competitions so far this season, but none in his last six games in all competitions since that important brace in the 3-2 win over Manchester United.

“Playing Leandro Trossard as an out-and-out striker is like placing a sticking plaster over a gaping wound,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“The Belgium international is not a natural centre-forward and, while his goal was brilliantly taken before VAR thought otherwise, Arsenal must get Eddie Nketiah – who admittedly has gone off the boil – back to form if they intend to keep a hand on the league title.”