Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could leave the club this summer, and Mikel Arteta has now addressed the situation.

The Mirror recently reported that Newcastle United were one of the clubs interested in signing Tierney in the summer transfer window.

Due to the excellent form of Oleksandr Zinchenko this season, Tierney has struggled for regular game time this season, only starting four Premier League games.

Now, Arsenal manager Arteta has addressed rumours linking Tierney with a move away from the club, and he’s certainly not ruling out a departure.

Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal in the summer. Mikel Arteta: “I don’t know, I’m not thinking about it. I’m thinking about what’s best for the team”. ??? #AFC “Players have the right to play minutes, which they all deserve, we’re going to try to do that in the next games”. pic.twitter.com/qO5ShTUZfh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2023

Arteta will undoubtedly want to keep hold of Tierney for cover, but it’s clear to see that he completely understands the desire for players to want to play regularly.

Tierney certainly has the capabilities to play at a top level in the Premier League, he is just very unfortunate that he’s competing with a player as good as Zinchenko.

You’d imagine a move to Newcastle would see him play more regularly, but there will be plenty of clubs in the top half of the Premier League where Tierney could come in and instantly become their first-choice left-back.