Graham Potter blames Todd Boehly’s huge transfer spending for Chelsea struggles

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly feels his work at Stamford Bridge has been undermined by the big spending of club owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues were hugely successful under the ownership of Roman Abramovich, but it’s been a difficult start since Boehly took over, despite huge investment in exciting talents such as Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and the loan signing of Joao Felix.

Chelsea are struggling on the pitch, however, and it’s starting to look like Potter’s position might not be so safe soon if things don’t improve.

According to the Metro, however, Potter actually feels that the huge number of new signings had made his job more difficult, as it’s affected the way he likes to do his training sessions.

Potter supposedly has so many players that it’s hard to get them into groups where they can all train together, with the 47-year-old clearly showing how well he could do when he had a smaller squad at former club Brighton.

He now has 31 first-team players to work with at Chelsea, and it seems like having so many new faces coming in so quickly has just made this transition that much harder.

While that perhaps isn’t surprising, we’re not sure most CFC fans will be entirely satisfied with that as an explanation for the team’s form being quite as bad as it has been, with the club winning just two of their last 15 games in all competitions.