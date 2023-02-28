Premier League star faces lengthy ban after admitting 262 charges against him

Brentford striker Ivan Toney faces a lengthy ban this season after admitting 262 breaches of FA betting rules.

A report from the Daily Mail has now claimed that Toney has admitted multiple charges of breaching FA gambling rules. The report claims that Toney is set to face a lengthy ban before the end of the season.

Toney was omitted from England’s World Cup squad around the time that his betting scandal was originally reported, and he now looks set to miss England’s next squad in March.

This is a huge blow for Brentford, England, and Toney himself, with the latter potentially eyeing a move to a big club in the summer transfer window after an impressive season.

The report claims that Toney is resigned to facing a lengthy ban.

The length of the ban remains to be seen, but players have often been banned for over a year for similar offences.

If any clubs were interested in signing Toney during the summer transfer window, this could be a major roadblock in their pursuit and they may look to consider other targets.