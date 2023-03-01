Key billionaire figure in Boston sports doesn’t rule himself out of Liverpool investment

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are on the lookout for investors for the Premier League club and a potential candidate has now made his interest somewhat public.

It was reported by The Athletic back in November that FSG had put Liverpool up for sale but it has been revealed since that the American owners are now looking for investors, rather than a full takeover.

According to the Liverpool Echo, one man linked early to potential investment has been Stephen Pagliuca, the owner of Italian side Atalanta and the Boston Celtics NBA team.

The US billionaire, who has headed up operations at investment fund Bain Capital for the last 30 years, was part of the bidding process for Chelsea last year, reaching the latter stage of the race before losing out to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

When asked about potentially investing in Liverpool, the Boston Celtics owner did not rule it out.

When asked about investing in either Liverpool or Man United at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, Pagliuca stated via the Liverpool Echo:

“I can’t talk specifically about any transactions we are working on because of confidentiality agreements but obviously we are aware of those transactions.

“The questions on those transactions in general is what price level do we think is sustainable? Obviously, the Chelsea process which received a record price has probably motivated folks to try and monetise clubs that they have owned for a long time, and we are certainly in a period where values have been driven up.

“Anyone who buys a club has to assess the economic opportunity, how much money we have to put in to keep up the quality and what that will cost you. That is what we do in everything we are looking at.”