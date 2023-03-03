Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Eagles since he moved to Selhurst Park and the player has been linked with the likes of Tottenham in recent weeks. As per Stretty News, Manchester United have also joined the race now.

Manchester United need to add more defensive depth to their side, especially with players like Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof linked with moves away from the club.

Guehi could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils and he could slot into Erik ten Hag’s back three alongside Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi on Manchester United’s radar, writes @ODonnellDale, in this morning’s newsletter – https://t.co/Mmn4GTBIM7 pic.twitter.com/08i5OuOFU6 — Stretty News (@StrettyNews) March 3, 2023

The 22-year-old is certainly one of the most reliable young defenders in the Premier League and he has the attributes to succeed at the top club.

Manchester United will be hoping to challenge across multiple fronts next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

Guehi has the potential to develop further and establish himself as one of the best defenders in the country. A move to a big club will only accelerate his development and he would get to learn from proven stars like Varane.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player and we will feel that it would improve his chances of representing his country more often.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Crystal Palace in the coming months.