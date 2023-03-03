“Really happy for him” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Man United star

Liverpool and Man United will go head-to-head in a huge clash at Anfield on Sunday and ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on one of the Manchester club’s stars.

The game could have a significant impact on both club’s seasons as Klopp’s side tries to get into the Premier League’s top four, whilst Erik ten Hag’s men will want to keep the pressure on Arsenal and Man City as they look to keep their outside chance of winning the league alive.

The Reds are hot and cold at the moment but Man United are certainly on fire. The man leading the Ten Hag revolution at Old Trafford has been Marcus Rashford and ahead of the match on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is happy for the United star.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Klopp said about Rashford via James Pearce: “I am really happy for him. Last year not performing at level he’s able to perform. Now he’s playing incredible. How calm he is now in front of the goal. He scores worldies and the simple ones.”

Rashford had a tough season last time around and came under scrutiny by many. The England international has been unstoppable since the World Cup and Klopp is not the only one who is happy to see him turn his fortunes around under Erik ten Hag.