Steven Gerrard has been touted as a possible name to replace Christoph Galtier as PSG boss if he is sacked at the end of the season.

This is according to ex-Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal, who says that Gerrard is more than ready to start a new project after being out of a job for a while.

“I’m pretty sure that Steven is ready to crack on again. I think he is strong enough mentally to start a new project,” Vignal told Scottish Daily Express.

“Why not Paris Saint-Germain? They have been talking about him. I am sure he can get a good job soon whether that is in the Premier League or abroad.”

It’s certainly a big claim from Vignal, with Gerrard being dismissed as Aston Villa boss in October having guided the club to just one win in their opening 12 league games, while his previous job was at Rangers, so perhaps a move to a side that are seriously intent on Champions League glory may not be the right move for Gerrard at this time.

Stranger things have happened in football, but it seems like this won’t happen.