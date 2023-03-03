West Ham United manager David Moyes is under a lot of pressure because of his side’s performances this season.

West Ham are currently fighting the relegation battle and a club of their stature was expected to do better at the start of the season.

There have been reports that David Moyes could be sacked if the results do not improve soon and it appears that West Ham are keeping tabs on the Nottingham Forest manager Steve cooper.

The 43-year-old has done an impressive job at the newly promoted club and he is thought to be on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

It seems highly unlikely that Cooper will leave Nottingham Forest midway through the season and the Hammers will probably have to wait until the summer in order to appoint him will stop

The 43-year-old’s proactive approach has earned a lot of plaudits this season and the West Ham fans will certainly enjoy the idea of moving away from David Moyes’s conservative approach.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish manager can guide the Hammers to safety in the coming months and hold on to his job.