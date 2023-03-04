Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal and Manchester United have now joined the race to sign the 24-year-old midfielder. The player has been linked with Premier League clubs Manchester City and Liverpool as well.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield and a playmaker like Mac Allister would be a superb acquisition.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in someone who will be able to dictate the tempo of the game and help control proceedings in the middle of the park. Mac Allister will help Arsenal dominate games and he will help out defensively as well. The Brighton star is excellent when it comes to pressing.

Mac Allister has proven his quality in the Premier League and the recently concluded World Cup with Argentina where he helped his country win the tournament.

Apparently the 24-year-old is valued at £70 million and the Gunners certainly have the resources to pay that kind of money for him.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and the Argentine international would be a superb acquisition. Mac Allister has proven that he deserves to play at a high level and the opportunity to join a club like Manchester United is likely to be tempting for him.

The Argentine midfielder deserves to test himself in the Champions League and the two Premier League clubs might be able to provide him with the platform he needs.