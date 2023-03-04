Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old England international is a priority target for the Premier League giants but Spanish outfit Real Madrid were keen on signing the player as well.

Now a report from Football Insider claims that Real Madrid have turned their attention towards the Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes instead.

It appears that the Spanish giants are unwilling to break the bank for the 19-year-old England star.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a fee with Dortmund for Bellingham now. The 19-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in the world and he was outstanding for his country in the recently concluded World Cup.

Bellingham has 10 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions and he could transform Liverpool in the middle of the park.

The midfield has been a major concern for Jurgen Klopp this season and the German manager will have to bring in top-class reinforcements at the end of the season.

With players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner expected to leave on free transfers, Liverpool will need to bring in more than just one midfielder this summer and Bellingham would be a superb acquisition.

The 19-year-old has already proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he will be hoping to test himself at a higher level now. A move to the Premier league would be the ideal step up in his career, and he will hope to establish himself as one of the best players in the world with a move to Liverpool in the coming months.