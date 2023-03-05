Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Belgian international will be out of contract in the summer and the Reds will be able to sign him on a free transfer.

Tielemans is certainly one of the most reliable midfielders in the league right now and signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have now joined the race to sign the Leicester City midfielder and they will face competition from clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Reds are expected to lose players like James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp will have to bring in multiple additions in the middle of the park.

While the Reds have been linked with top-class players like Jude Bellingham, the opportunity to sign a player like Tielemans for free cannot be turned down.

The Belgian is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool. The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and sign the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.

Tielemans will add control, composure and creativity to the Liverpool midfield. Furthermore, the Belgian can be quite effective with his long-range shooting and he can chip in with important goals from time to time.