Video: “Feels like the end” – Pundit can’t see Harry Kane at Tottenham after this season

Harry Kane’s importance to Tottenham Hotspur has never been in too much doubt, but one pundit has even gone as far as to suggest that the north Londoners might not have their star man around for too much longer.

Another Premier League season is petering out for Antonio Conte’s side, and at 29 years of age, there is a cogent argument for the striker to move on this summer.

TalkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino, certainly believes that Spurs’ record goalscorer is coming to the end of his time at White Hart Lane.