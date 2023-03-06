Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old England international has done well for the Foxes this season and he has 9 goals and 5 assists across all competitions. Newcastle could certainly use someone like him creating opportunities for their strikers from the central areas and Maddison would be a superb acquisition.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Scott McTominay as well.

Newcastle are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they will need better players to compete next season if they manage to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old midfielder will be looking to make a step up in his career now. Maddison clearly deserves to play for a better team and Newcastle certainly have the ambition and resources to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons.

The Magpies managed to reach the final of the Carabao Cup this season and they will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next year.

Newcastle clearly have a talented squad at their disposal and bringing in a couple of quality acquisitions could take them to a new level. Maddison will add creativity and goals to the side. He will add cutting-edge to their free kicks as well.

The 26-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can agree on a fee with Leicester city in the coming months now.