Potential Man United target won’t speculate on summer switch

As we head towards the business end of the 2022/23 campaign, so it would seem that the time is right for players, agents and clubs to position themselves ahead of any summer transfer business.

Getting deals done in the early part of the window is always preferable, but in order to do that of course, the groundwork has to be laid ahead of time.

Under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have come on leaps and bounds when compared to the tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Having comprehensively beaten Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League tie, it’s a fair bet that the Red Devils will find themselves in the hat for the quarter final draw.

A Carabao Cup title already secured and an FA Cup quarter final ahead evidences that the Dutchman must be doing something right.

To that end, it would be no real surprise to see players wanting to join the Old Trafford outfit once more, however, one potential target has refused to be drawn on the matter.

According to Goal.com, Roma’s Paulo Dybala is reportedly a target for United but as his interview with MARCA, cited by Goal.com evidences, he’s only interested in concentrating on the present.

“Surely, we’ll talk about this (his future) later on. My future is here, I want to bring Roma as high as possible and I think we can do it. I don’t know what will happen in the future. The next games are the most important things,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s great to help the team. We are in a good situation, fighting for a Champions League placement. It’s not easy because there are many top clubs. We are confident about Europa League, but it won’t be easy either. Hopefully, I can help the team win more games.”

Given that the Argentinian doesn’t dictate matches the way that he did in his Juventus pomp, it’s difficult to understand why United would be interested in any event.

That said, according to WhoScored, Dybala has 12 goals and seven assists in his 26 matches for the Giallorossi this season, so perhaps ten Hag is looking at an extension of United’s firepower in front of goal, should any potential interested be firmed up over the summer.