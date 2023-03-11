Barcelona will find it “impossible” to sign €80m Man City star this summer

Barcelona have been linked with Man City’s Bernardo Silva for some time now due to Xavi’s admiration but a move is impossible this summer according to reports from the Catalan city.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s current financial situation will hold them back from making a move for the Portugal international and that is set to dictate their next transfer window.

The Manchester club are open to allowing Silva to leave in the summer but want between €70m-€80m in order to part ways with the talented star, which is “impossible” for Barca to pay states the report.

The 28-year-old is a player Barcelona boss Xavi dreams of and has wanted the midfielder since he returned to the Catalan club, however, another City star could be on the way to Spain instead.

Due to their finances, Barcelona are set to raid the free agency market this summer and the La Liga giants have their eyes on Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have already made progress on the signing of the German international and it is believed that the 32-year-old would love to join the Catalan club. This will come as good news to Man City fans as Silva is a fan favourite but they will also be sad to see another City legend in Gundogan leave.