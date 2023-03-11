Video: Leeds man spotted at Old Trafford watching his favourite team

Footballers in this day and age tend to keep themselves to themselves and as much as possible retain a low profile, however, one Leeds star has recently been spotted at Old Trafford.

After their humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of arch rivals, Liverpool, the Red Devils were straight back in action in midweek, and redeemed themselves by overcoming La Liga outfit, Real Betis, in the Europa League.

Former Betis star, Junior Firpo, was spotted watching his old team from a box inside the Theatre of Dreams, with United fans keen to let him know he’d been rumbled.

