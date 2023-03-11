Video: Dwight McNeil gives Everton the perfect start with a stunning goal inside a minute against Brentford

Everton have had the perfect start against Brentford thanks to Dwight McNeil who has given the Merseyside an early lead.
McNeil finished off a brilliant Everton move with a stunning finish. A clean hit from the edge of the box straight to the top right corner.
Watch the brilliant goal below:
The goal will feels like a very important one for Everton who have a big challenge of staying up in the league.
A win today would take them out of the relegation zone and to 16th in the league.